Nanbais refuse to follow new bread price as Punjab vows enforcement

LAHORE: The Muttahida Nanbai Association (Nanbai Association) has locked horns with the Punjab government over its recent reduction in bread prices and refused to comply with the new pricing structure.

The Nanbai Association declared its stance, demanding a significant slash in flour and wheat prices before considering any reduction in bread costs. They specifically called for bringing a flour bag price to Rs1,600 and wheat to Rs7,500.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that several Lahore tandoors have already reverted to the previous, higher bread and naan prices.

The standoff between the Nanbai Association and the Punjab government remains unresolved. While the government vows enforcement, the association holds firm on its demands, creating uncertainty for consumers in Lahore and potentially other parts of Punjab.

Countering their claims, Punjab’s Food Minister Bilal Yasin emphasized that the new bread prices were established after thorough research, taking into account a recent Rs500 reduction in the price of a 20kg flour bag. Yasin stressed that consumers should benefit from this decrease, and the new pricing structure factored in all bread-making costs, including oven expenses.

The Food Minister further asserted that the government was enforcing the new prices and taking legal action against violators. This commitment was echoed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif during visits to Lahore tandoors. During these surprise inspections, Nawaz Sharif directed for prominent display of the new price notification and stated that bread prices shouldn’t exceed Rs20.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz officially announced the price reduction, setting bread at Rs16 and naan at Rs20, following the decline in flour prices across Punjab.