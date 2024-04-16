Military top brass sees Afghanistan-based terrorists acting as proxies against CPEC

Unfounded, baseless allegations on LEAs and security forces have become a fashion, notes CCC

COAS affirms armed forces and LEAs, supported of nation, resolute in eradicating menace of terrorism from Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to address the looming threat posed by terrorist factions based in Afghanistan, which not only jeopardise regional and global security but also serve as proxies targeting Pakistan and its economic interests, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The military top brass at the forum voiced condemnation regarding the callous attack against Chinese nationals in Besham and the ruthless killings of civilians in Balochistan, as stated by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The conference honoured the supreme sacrifices made by martyrs, including armed forces personnel, law enforcement agencies, and civilians, in the pursuit of peace and stability within the nation.

Gen Asim Munir commended the tireless endeavours of the Pakistan Army and LEAs in thwarting numerous terrorist plots and neutralising significant terrorist figures during ongoing counterterrorism operations. He instructed commanders to actively eliminate any space for terrorist activities.

The army chief affirmed, “The armed forces and LEAs of Pakistan, bolstered by the unwavering support of our resilient nation, are resolute in eradicating this menace from Pakistan, by the grace of Allah.”

The conference also voiced grave concern over India’s persistent aggression in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support to Kashmiri brethren.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine, the conference condemned the egregious human rights violations, war crimes, and genocide occurring in Gaza.

Moreover, the conference expressed apprehension regarding escalating tensions in the Middle East, emphasising the urgent need for both sides to de-escalate to avert a wider regional conflict.

The conference denounced the ongoing malicious propaganda campaign aimed at undermining the morale of the armed forces, stressing that baseless allegations against law enforcement agencies and security forces are part of a larger scheme to create division between the populace and Pakistan’s armed forces.

It was reiterated that such efforts would not succeed, and stringent action would be taken in accordance with the law and Constitution.

Committing to supporting the government’s efforts in achieving sustainable socioeconomic progress, including combating illegal activities such as smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, and ensuring the safe repatriation of all illegal immigrants, the conference resolved to provide full cooperation.

General Munir directed field commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness and morale within their units and to pursue professional excellence through objective training.