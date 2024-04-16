Four Kashmiris killed as boat carrying school children capsizes in Jhelum River

SRINAGAR: At least four people were killed and three rescued after a boat carrying mostly school children capsized in the river Jhelum in Srinagar on Tuesday morning.

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue the other missing persons. The three rescued were receiving treatment in

Srinagar’s SMHS hospital.

The mishap occurred near the Batwara area of Srinagar while the boat was ferrying school children. The BJP appointed Srinagar administration launched rescue

operations at Ganderbal near Batwara soon after the report of the mishap came in. Incessant rains over the last couple of days have reportedly led to an

increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.

Reports said that seven people were evacuated to the hospital where four were declared brought dead and three were undergoing treatment. More details are awaited.