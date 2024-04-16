NATIONAL

Four Kashmiris killed as boat carrying school children capsizes in Jhelum River

By Staff Report
Rescue workers search for the victims drowned in the waters of Tanda Dam after a boat carrying students capsized in Kohat district of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on January 29, 2023. - At least 51 people were killed in two separate transport accidents in western Pakistan on January 29, when a bus plunged off a bridge and a boat carrying a class of children capsized. (Photo by Basit SHAH / AFP) (Photo by BASIT SHAH/AFP via Getty Images)

SRINAGAR: At least four people were killed and three rescued after a boat carrying mostly school children capsized in the river Jhelum in Srinagar on Tuesday morning.

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue the other missing persons. The three rescued were receiving treatment in
Srinagar’s SMHS hospital.

The mishap occurred near the Batwara area of Srinagar while the boat was ferrying school children. The BJP appointed Srinagar administration launched rescue
operations at Ganderbal near Batwara soon after the report of the mishap came in. Incessant rains over the last couple of days have reportedly led to an
increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.

Reports said that seven people were evacuated to the hospital where four were declared brought dead and three were undergoing treatment. More details are awaited.

Staff Report
Staff Report

