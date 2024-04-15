Saudi Hajj Ministry makes important announcement about Umrah visa

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Sunday disclosed the expiry date for Umrah visas for foreign pilgrims, as the country gears up to welcome Hajj pilgrims in the upcoming months.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the ministry announced that the expiry date for Umrah visas has been pushed back Dhul Qadah 29 to Dhul Qadah 15

This means that foreign Umrah pilgrims must leave the country before Dhul Qadah 15.

This move comes as part of the government’s attempt to ensure a smooth flow of pilgrims to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah from all over the world for the annual pilgrimage of Hajj.

The ministry also clarified that the validity of the three-month Umrah visa will begin from the date of issuance, instead of previously approved validity from the date of entry into Saudi Arabia.

This clarification in response to a number of inquiries made through X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the minstry, the validity of the Umrah visa is three months from the date of its issuance, provided that it expires no later than Dhul Qadah 15.

This is in accordance with the coordination made between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“This date of Dhul Qadah 15 was approved, two weeks (14 days) earlier than the previously announced expiry date of Dhul Qadah 29,” the Ministry added.