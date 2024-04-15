Pakistan, New Zealand series likely to be affected by rain

RAWALPINDI: The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand is likely to be affected by rain.

The city is likely to witness thunderstorms and rainfall tomorrow, with the downpour expected to continue throughout the week, weather forecasts suggest. The remaining two matches of the series are scheduled to be played in Lahore.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted “rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with an isolated hailstorm” in various areas across Pakistan including KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan and upper/southwest Sindh on April 18.

Meanwhile, on April 20, the Met Office forecasted rain in KP, the federal capital, Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It must be noted that the New Zealand team has already arrived in Islamabad for an exciting five-match T20I series against Pakistan. Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series:

18 April: 1st T20I, Rawalpindi (7pm Pakistan Standard Time), 20 April: 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi (7pm PST), 21 April: 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi (7pm PST), 25 April: 4th T20I, Lahore (7pm PST), 27 April: 5th T20I, Lahore (7pm PST)

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr

New Zealand squad:

Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zak Foulkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi.