Educational woes

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
Access to education has been a longstanding issue in Balochistan. There are only four government medical colleges in the province, and many areas do not have any university. People from rural areas often have to migrate to cities in search of better educational opportunities. Regions, like Kharan, Barkhan, Dhadar and Sibi, do not have colleges for girls. Those living in rural areas often face financial struggles, and rely on hostels. Even in Quetta, the provincial capital, there is a shortage of qualified teachers. The new government in office must address the crisis by establishing schools and colleges in rural areas, and hiring qualified teachers.
ALIZA BUGTI
QUETTA

