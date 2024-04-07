Future at stake

Students having exceptional intelligence and courage to ask difficult questions in classrooms are often victimised by teachers. Such arrogant teachers threaten the students with consequences for challenging the ideas regurgitated by the teachers. Fabricated cases are made against such students. School administrations also act on the side of the teachers, especially if the latter happen to have some links with the powerful. Sadly, nobody has ever raised a voice for rights of the students and the genuine grievances that they have. The typical mantra of ‘teacher is always at right’ needs to be consigned to the dustbin.

ASIM ARIF

SHEIKHUPURA