Encroachments in Karachi are on the rise once again. Pavements across the city have been taken over by cart-wheelers and vendors. The area around Cantonment Railway Station is one of the worst affected. Even the main road has been encroached upon heavily, making it difficult for the vehicles to move around. The eateries and hotels in the area apparently enjoy some kind of immunity as the area police force is reluctant to take any action against these encroachments. The relevant department should launch a clean-up operation in the area to set it free from the clutches of the encroachers.

MUMRAIZ KHAN

KARACHI