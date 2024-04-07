The residents of F Block of New Katariyan in Rawalpindi are facing immense difficulty in Ramazan due to severe natural gas shortage, which makes cooking a meal an almost impossible task. The shortage of gas is also affecting small businesses in the area. The residents need steady supply of gas. Can those at the helm of affairs do something about this to give relief to the residents?
HAFIZA RABAIL AMJAD
RAWALPINDI
Insufficient gas
