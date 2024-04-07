Opinion

Insufficient gas

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The residents of F Block of New Katariyan in Rawalpindi are facing immense difficulty in Ramazan due to severe natural gas shortage, which makes cooking a meal an almost impossible task. The shortage of gas is also affecting small businesses in the area. The residents need steady supply of gas. Can those at the helm of affairs do something about this to give relief to the residents?
HAFIZA RABAIL AMJAD
RAWALPINDI

Previous article
Educational woes
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

A Path to Energy Efficiency in Pakistan

Pakistan is facing the challenge of meeting its growing energy demands while striving for sustainability and cost-effectiveness. Adopting thermal insulation and solar panels emerges...

From bytes to rights

Dar-Blinken phone call

Epaper_24-04-7 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.