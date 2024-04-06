Rs84 billion recovered from power thieves and defaulters in nationwide crackdown

The Power Division has reportedly recovered over Rs1.50 billion during a countrywide power theft crackdown from March 24 to 31, bringing the total recoveries to Rs84 billion.

To curb losses in the power sector, the caretaker government and military leadership decided in September to launch a nationwide crackdown on power theft.

During this crackdown, Pakistan has recovered Rs84 billion in fines, with over 62,000 individuals taken into custody since September 1.

According to the Power Division, Rs1.05 billion was recovered from power thieves in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and Islamabad during the specified period.

Additionally, Rs0.599 billion was recovered from Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, and other regions.

In a significant achievement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Mardan was declared a loadshedding-free city on October 18 under the “Zero-Theft, Zero-Loadshedding” initiative led by the Power Division.

Mardan, previously plagued by six-hour power outages daily, now serves as a model with no loadshedding due to the eradication of power theft and improved recoveries in the area, marking it as Pakistan’s first power theft-free city.