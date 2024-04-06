Fawad Chaudhry secures bail; wife shares heartwarming video of daughters meeting father

Former federal minister Fawad Hussain was released from Adiala jail on Saturday, following the Islamabad High Court’s approval of his bail two days earlier.

He had petitioned the high court for post-arrest bail in all cases against him.

In a heartwarming video shared by his wife Hiba Chaudhry, Fawad is seen reuniting with his daughters, who were visibly thrilled to have their father back after a prolonged absence.

The ex-minister had been incarcerated since November 4, 2023, facing multiple charges. He was arrested from his Islamabad residence based on a complaint lodged at Aabpara Police Station, alleging that he accepted a Rs5 million bribe in exchange for a job.

On April 1, the high court granted him bail in a case related to construction project irregularities in Jhelum, following his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 2023.

In an earlier incident in January 2023, Fawad was apprehended from his home after making controversial remarks about the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during a media address outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park. The government at that time denied involvement in his arrest.

Later, in July 2023, Fawad issued an apology to the ECP for his remarks, which were deemed offensive towards the electoral body and its Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Fawad was among numerous party members arrested during the crackdown on the PTI following the May 9 riots, during which various military and government facilities were targeted.