Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie finalised as coaches by PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to appoint Gary Kirsten from South Africa and Jason Gillespie from Australia as coaches for the men’s national side, as per sources.

Kirsten will serve as the white-ball coach, while Gillespie will take on the role of the red-ball coach for the Green Shirts, as per the sources.

An official announcement is expected from the cricket board once formalities are completed, as the PCB has already advertised the positions on its website and is accepting applications until April 15.

This decision comes ahead of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to start on April 18.

The Pakistan cricket team’s next major event is the T20 World Cup, slated to take place in the United States and the West Indies in June.

These coaching positions became vacant when Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, and Andrew Puttick were reassigned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore after changes in their roles in November 2023 under the new PCB setup.

The trio officially left their previous positions in January this year.

In April 2023, Arthur was appointed Director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, while Bradburn became the head coach of the Pakistan national men’s side earlier in the year. Puttick, a former South African cricketer, has been serving as a batting coach since April 2023.

Additionally, the PCB has opened applications for the position of assistant head coach, with candidates able to apply until April 20. The requirements include a minimum level II coaching accreditation and at least three years of experience with an international team, franchise, or domestic team.