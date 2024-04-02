30 electric buses meant for Islamabad roads depart from China

The first batch of 30 electric buses, out of a total of 150 destined for service in Islamabad, is set to leave China and reach Karachi within the next three weeks.

As per sources, once customs is cleared, these buses will be transported to the capital, with an expected arrival in May. A Chinese source noted that the buses were prepared for shipment on a vessel scheduled to leave on Sunday, but the departure was delayed to Monday due to a storm.

Once in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to temporarily manage the bus operations through its contractor, the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), starting from the Convention Centre which is equipped with the required charging stations. Additionally, there are ongoing efforts to build a permanent depot at Zero Point.