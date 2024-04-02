Shaheen Afridi to miss three T20I matches against visitors NZ

LAHORE – Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Pakistani fast bowler, is expected to miss parts of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, adhering to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s strategy to reduce the workload on the team’s leading pacers.

Reports indicate ongoing discussions to safeguard the fast bowlers from excessive strain and to evaluate the performance and condition of new players.

Fast bowlers on the comeback trail are reportedly more likely to be selected for the T20I series against New Zealand.

It is anticipated that key fast bowlers, including Shaheen, may be rested either for the initial matches or the maybe even the entire series against the touring team, which commences on April 18.

This decision follows the PCB’s move to replace Shaheen with Babar Azam as the T20I captain, a change that reportedly left the former captain discontent with the sudden shift in leadership.

The players are currently undergoing fitness training at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul. Emerging reports from the camp indicate Shaheen’s astonishment at a statement released in his name by the board.

Shaheen reportedly stated the importance of supporting Babar as the captain and raised concerns about not being consulted prior to the release of the statement.

Speculation suggests that the potential sidelining of Shaheen for the T20I series may be linked to his disavowal of the statement.

Reportedly, a definitive decision will be made after assessing his behavior leading up to the series.