‘NA-207 By-Polls’: Candidate’s abduction allegation baseless: Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani on Sunday said that the candidate’s abduction allegations being levelled against the PPP were baseless and the PTI was trying to taint the victory of Aseefa Bhutto from NA-207 through such allegations.

“The People’ Party has always won the Nawabshah NA seat. The PTI candidate even didn’t challenge the decision of rejection of his nomination papers,” Saeed Ghani clarified.

He said, the rival candidate against Aseefa Bhutto has no political mettle and they should accept the result.

Aseefa Bhutto, daughter of the PPP co-Chairman and President Asif Ali Zardari, has been elected unopposed as member of National Assembly (MNA) after three opponents withdrew nomination papers.

Aseefa Bhutto was elected to National Assembly seat in Shaheed Benazirabad, NA-207, which fell vacant after her father Asif Ali Zardari was elected as 14th President of Pakistan.

The Returning Officer (RO) confirmed that 11 candidates initially submitted their nomination papers for the by-election. However, after scrutiny, only four of them, including Aseefa, had their papers approved.

In a brief statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan said that the remaining three candidates withdrew their nomination papers, resulting in election of Aseefa Bhutto as MNA unopposed.