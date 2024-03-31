NATIONAL

SFD signs agreements for funding two hydro power projects in AJK

By Staff Report

KARACHI: A delegation of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the Green Energy Drive and signed agreements for funding two Hydro Power Projects in the area.

According to a statement on Sunday, the Saudi delegation was headed by the CEO of the Fund, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshid. These projects include Shounter Hydro Project and Jagran-4 Hydro Project.

The Shounter Hydro Project will generate 48 megawatts of electricity at a cost of $66 million while the Jagran-4 hydro project will be completed at a cost of $41 million and will generate 22 MW of electricity.

These two projects will add 70 megawatts to the national grid in hydropower generation.

It is pertinent to mention that the Special Investment Facilitation Council played a key role in the execution of these agreements.

Previous article
Three senior DIGs avail leaves following the change of command in Islamabad police
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ayaz, Mustafa Shah extend warm felicitation to Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the...

PbBC, HCBA Abbottabad back Tassaduq Jillani-led commission to probe judges’ letter

Hundreds of turtles killed through electrocution in Chiniot

Poverty line hits 110mln, unemployment 20mln in Pakistan: Zubair

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.