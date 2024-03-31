Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt contacts FBR to discuss provincial arrears

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Finance Muzamil Aslam on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman to discuss arrears of the KP Revenue Authority.

In a statement, Muzamil Aslam said that the telephonic conversation has been made for arrears of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority.

A delegation meeting with FBR on the understanding of cross-input tax adjustment would be made soon, he added.

He said that out of total Rs9.4 billion pending outstanding amount of the province, Rs4.1 billion had been received in February 2024 and the rest Rs5.3 billion was pending with FBR for reconciliation and settlement.

He said that the FBR officials are likely to meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) officials next week for reconciliation.

On March 13, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur met Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif belonging to rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing a press conference along with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the KP chief minister hailed his first engagement with PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘positive’ and said they discussed public and provincial issues, law and order and other matters.

“It was very positive and he [PM Shehbaz Sharif] assured of his full support, would fulfil his promise and would not lie,” CM Ali Amin Gandapur said.

He stressed the need for ‘collaborative efforts’ to solve public issues and the need for the federal and provincial governments to deliver.