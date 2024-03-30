NATIONAL

Cop martyred in Peshawar firing

By Mian Abrar

PESHAWAR: A police constable was martyred in firing of unidentified armed men here in the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to details, unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets at Constable Zarshad deployed at Michni police station.

As a result of firing, the cop was martyred and attackers fled the scene.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area and launched search operation for assailants.

Police said that it was investigating the incident from different from different angles whether it was outcome of personal enmity of there were some other reasons behind the murder.

Mian Abrar

