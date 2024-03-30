‘April 2 By-Elections’: ECP allots electoral symbols to aspiring candidates tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed scrutiny of the nomination papers and will allot electoral symbols to the candidates, vying for by-election to 23 national and provincial assemblies’ seats on Sunday (tomorrow).

According to the electoral watchdog, the scrutiny process of the nomination papers of the candidates for by-elections to 23 national and provincial assemblies is completed.

The polling for by-elections to six National Assembly and 17 provincial assemblies’ seats is scheduled to be held on April 2.

The electoral watchdog will hold by-elections to six National Assembly seats, two seats each of KP and Balochistan assemblies, and 12 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly on April 2.

It is to be noted that People’s Party’s Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has already returned unopposed on the National Assembly seat from the constituency of NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad-I, which was vacated after Asif Ali Zardari’s election as the President of Pakistan.

The Returning Officer (RO) declared her victory in a notification released yesterday after all opposing candidates withdrew their nomination papers.

The election commission announced its schedule of by-elections on vacant assemblies’ seats across the country on March 13.