NCHR becomes party to Maria case as murder mystery continues to unfold

TOBA TEK SINGH: The National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) on Saturday took notice of the gruesome murder of Maria Bibi, who was choked to death by her brother and became party to the legal proceedings of the case.

The NCHR, in a statement, reacted swiftly to the murder and promptly assumed the role of a party to the investigation and legal proceedings of the case.

NCHR Punjab Coordinator Muhammad Khalid visited the area in Toba Tek Singh and recorded statements neighbours and residents of the area.

The NCHR coordinator emphasized that the commission was committed to upholding women’s rights, vowing that no one would be allowed to violate these rights under any circumstances.

He added that the NCHR was closely monitoring and scrutinizing the ongoing police investigation into the gruesome murder to ensure that the culprits were punished for their misdeeds.

Earlier in the day, the lawyer of the witness in Maria’s murder case announced the withdrawal of his letter of attorney, citing he cannot advocate for “beasts”.

Maria murder case was heard in a local court of Toba Tek Singh where the main accused Faisal and his father were presented before the court.

During the hearing, the police requested 14 days remand of the accused in the case, however, the magistrate approved a four-day remand.

Kamran Zafar, a trial witness and Maria’s elder brother’s lawyer announced the withdrawal of his advocacy in the case.

Lawyer Kamran Zafar said Shahbaz and his wife were misleading, and he could not represent such “beasts” before the court.

In a video went viral on social media, the accused could be seen pushing a pillow on the face of his sister Maria, choking her to death.

According to the police, the girl was strangled to death by her brother in the area of the Toba Saddr Police while a relative was secretly filming the scene.

In the video that has come to the fore, the father and a woman are also present, who calmly watched the scene of the murder. After which she was buried quietly.

The police arrested the accused after the video went viral and said that the incident took place between the night of March 17 and 18.

In this regard, the Toba District Police Officer (DPO) said the incident took place on the night of March 17th and 18th in 277/JB, a village near Toba Tek Singh, where the accused also buried the deceased Maria quietly after the murder.

He said that the post-mortem of the body was conducted yesterday, evidence of the presence of two more people were found in the house. The murder was committed to hide the illicit relationship and the video was made after killing the girl.