Bad blood, enmity claim 11 lives in Qazi Ahmed, Tank

BENAZIRABAD/TANK: Seven people were killed over a land dispute in Qazi Ahmed, a neighboring town of Shaheed Benazirabad district while four of the same family were killed when unidentified culprits attacked a house with a hand grenade and firing in the suburban area of Tank.

According to the Nawabshah police, the armed confrontation resulted in the death of all seven individuals from one group, while eight members of the rival group sustained injuries.

The police and district administration assured the public that the situation was now “under control”.

The police said the unfortunate incident between two groups over a land dispute occurred in the village Wahid Bakhsh Dahiri, a village of dahiri community.

According to the police, the bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Shahpur Jahanian.

Responding to the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the provincial inspector general to furnish a comprehensive report and instructed law enforcement authorities to restore order in the area.

In February 2022, five persons including a police official were killed and seven others injured in firing of armed members of a community on rivals over property and agricultural yield dispute.

Zardari, Bhand, and other communities of Kaccha area of Nawabshah were in dispute over property and crop dispute.

Four of family killed in house attack

In another incident occurred in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four members of a same family were killed while another got injured on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kot Khadak of Gomal area in Tank District where unknown armed men attacked a house with a hand grenade and indiscriminate firing on Saturday night.

As a result of the attack, house owner Salahuddin, his two sons and a nephew were killed on the spot.

Another family member got injured who was shifted to DHQ Tank.

On information, a heavy contingent of police reached the scene and after shifting the bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital started investigations.

A security guard killed on resistance

A security guard was killed on resistance during a dacoity bid at a private filling station in Shakargarh city in Narowal. The incident occurred at Bhaati Morre when a security guard namely Mushtaq was killed on resistance when unknown dacoit tried to loot the petrol pump. Police after shifting the deceased to hospital, registered a case against the unknown accused.