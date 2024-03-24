Islamabad admin refuses PTI permission for power show on March 30

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Islamabad on Saturday refused to grant permission to the PTI for a rally on March 30, with Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon citing the ‘law and order situation’ as the reason.

Islamabad DC Irfan Memon stated that the party had already violated NOCs (no objection certificates) issued on earlier occasions.

In response to a letter written by the party, the administration said that at the district intelligence committee’s meeting, the police, Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau (IB) reports were reviewed, and keeping in view security threats to mass gatherings in the federal capital it was decided not to allow the PTI to go ahead with the event.

PTI’s Regional President Amir Mughal, on behalf of the party’s leadership, had requested the administration to grant permission for a rally in Islamabad.

Two days ago, the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the capital’s DC to decide on the matter and present a report in this regard.

The former ruling party’s regional president Amir Masood Mughal had sought permission for a public gathering either on March 23 or March 30, at Parade Ground, F9 Park or D Chowk at 10 pm.

The secretary of interior, chief commissioner, inspector general of police, deputy commissioner, and SSP operations were addressed in the application.

It demanded to restrain the law enforcement agencies from blocking the routes to the venue and desist from arresting or baton-charging party supporters.

The PTI made formal written requests to the Islamabad DC on March 15 and 18 for securing an NOC, but no response was received until March 21.

Later, Imran’s party approached the court after alleging that the district administration was unresponsive to their request, therefore, the court should issue directions in this regard.

The PTI also faced similar rejections earlier as the Rawalpindi District Administration declined the party’s request to hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh on February 5, right before the crucial general elections.

District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema rejected the PTI’s request to hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh, saying that it was not possible to allow the party to hold a rally in the city as it might affect the law and order situation.