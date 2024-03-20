In congressional testimony, Donald Lu favours probe into Pakistan ‘poll-rigging’

WASHINGTON: US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu has raised questions over fairness of Feb 8 general elections in Pakistan and recommended probe into allegations of rigging.

Lu on Tuesday submitted a written statement expressing concerns about irregularities in the elections but stressed the need to “stay engaged with Pakistan to help it navigate through the crises it is facing.”

Lu will appear before a subcommittee of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the topic of “Pakistan After the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan Relationship.”

Former ambassador Lu is at the centre of crises in Pakistan arose due to his alleged warning to ex-Pakistan envoy to the US Asad Majeed which was conveyed to Islamabad through a cipher. Former prime minister and PTI founder mentioned the cipher in his public speeches alleging a US conspiracy to him from power in 2022.

In his written testimony, Lu highlighted Washington’s concerns about irregularities in Pakistan, which encompass restrictions on freedoms, violence, and allegations of interference in elections.

He mentioned that several political leaders faced obstacles, such as the inability to register specific candidates and political parties, which disadvantaged them in the electoral process.

He also highlighted the harassment and abuse faced by many journalists, particularly female journalists, at the hands of party supporters.

On the other, he mentioned some “positive aspects” in the elections, such as a high turnout of over 60 million voters, including more than 21 million women, and a record number of women and minority candidates.

Despite expressing concerns, Lu stressed the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s democratic institutions and fostering economic stability through avenues such as development grants, private sector investment, and humanitarian aid. He also mentioned Pakistan’s mounting debt challenges and stressed the need of economic reforms and private sector-led investments to spur economic growth.

Underscoring the significance of counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan, he also advocated for respecting human rights and religious freedoms. Additionally, he stressed the need to collaborate with the subcommittee to implement US policy in Pakistan and advance a vision of a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous nation.

The written testimony, uploaded to the House subcommittee’s website a day ahead of the hearing, noted that Islamabad is an important partner, being the top destination for Pakistan’s exports.

“Unfortunately, Pakistan is facing mounting debt challenges after the past decade of elevated borrowing, including from [China]. This year, nearly 70 percent of the federal government’s revenue is expected to go to payments to service this massive debt,” Lu said, explaining why the US needs to stay engaged with Pakistan.