Gandapur hopeful of solution to KP’s woes after ‘positive’ talks with PM

Says Shehbaz Sharif assured him of facilitating a meeting with PTI founder in Adiala

PM has assured Gandapur that federal govt will fulfil KP’s dues: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said he had very “positive” talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on public and provincial issues, law and order and other matters, saying the Premier assured him of a meeting with the incarcerated PTI founder at Adiala Jail.

“I told him that political engagement with Khan sahib is very necessary to resolve political issues. He was very positive and told me plainly he would make my meeting possible so I can complete consultations regarding the Senate election,” Gandapur said of his meeting with PM Shehbaz.

Talking to the media alongside Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the KP CM stressed the need for resolution of public issues together and the need for the federal and provincial governments to deliver.

“We had good talks. It was very positive. He assured that he would fulfil his promise and would not lie,” Gandapur said about PM Shehbaz.

Gandapur highlighted the key discussions centered around law and order, public issues, and the economic challenges faced by the province.

The KP chief minister said he discussed the upcoming Senate election with the premier, emphasising the importance of addressing security concerns and facilitating a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, who holds significant influence in the electoral process. The prime minister committed to making the meeting possible in the Adiala Jail and ensuring a smooth electoral process.

Gandapur expressed satisfaction with the meeting, emphasising that it was his first encounter with the prime minister. He disclosed that talks had been held on critical matters, and Prime Minister Shehbaz had assured full cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also expressed his positivity on the talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, saying that the premier had reassured the CM that the province’s dues would be fulfilled by the federal government.

He said the prime minister had obligated officials of the finance ministry to sit down with KP officials on the matter of dues to the province.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a continuous joint team between the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments that would work with the Centre to solve the province’s issues.

“The summary of today’s meeting is in two words: we all have our own politics but the state is together,” Iqbal said.

Iqbal said the prime minister also gave instructions regarding difficulties faced by the people during sehar and iftar in KP.

‘Meeting with Premier’

The meeting also included Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for State and Border Affairs Amir Muqam, and other senior government officials.

One of the primary points of discussion was the payment of arrears the Centre owed to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Gandapur acknowledged the economic challenges faced by Pakistan but asserted that realistic demands would be made with the Centre, considering the current conditions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the payment of dues and urged officials to provide a feasible timeline for implementation, he said.

KP govt seeks settlement of Rs1.51 trillion dues

Earlier, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired a meeting at Chief Minister House in Peshawar to discuss the huge dues amounting to Rs1.51 trillion which the centre owe to the province and the current financial situation.

According to the briefing presented, the substantial amount pertains to the net profit of hydropower under the AGN Qazi formula. An additional Rs6 billion is claimed for electricity supplied by the provincial government to the National Grid.

Further complicating the situation, the financial integration of the erstwhile tribal districts merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains incomplete. This merger significantly increased the provincial population, creating a disparity in resource allocation through the National Finance Commission (NFC).

The current provincial share of NFC stands at 14.16%, whereas officials argue it should be 19.64% to reflect the revised population. This translates to a potential annual shortfall of Rs262 billion.

Adding to the grievances, the briefing revealed that only Rs103 billion have been received under the ten-year development plan for the merged districts, against the allocated Rs500 billion.

On the occasion, CM Gandapur directed the officials to devise a comprehensive action plan within a month to address the financial disparities with the federal government. The plan will involve compiling relevant documents to strengthen the province’s case.

Furthermore, the CM emphasized utilizing all available legal and constitutional avenues to secure the province’s rightful dues. He also directed the formation of an expert team to effectively negotiate with the federal government. The Chief Minister did not rule out seeking legal recourse if the matter remains unresolved.