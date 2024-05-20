Pakistan won’t run smoothly without major reforms in system: Abbasi

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that the hybrid government have no place in the constitution.

Talking to media outside the accountability court in Karachi, he said the country will not run smoothly without drastic changes in the system. He urged for

handing powers to capable people for solution of the national problems.

He said no steps taken over breach of the constitution. “We have to go back to 1947 if we revisit the past. “The government have no public mandate, this

setup has also come from the same route, earlier used by the PTI’s founder to form his government,” Shahid Khaqan said.

He said political parties used to form before elections to achieve specific targets. “We talk about people’s problems, political parties have adopted the

route to win power,” he said. “The court asked about the offence. The NAB has also told that no financial benefit taken in the case,” talking on the case

hearing he said.

“Visiting courts for several years, the NAB have no evidence. They even fail to point out which powers were misused,” former PM said. ” Former chairman of

the NAB have to respond for it”. He said the NAB has only devastated the national economy.

Talking on his political party, he said the party will come into existence by the next month and people from all parts of Pakistan will join it. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a previous hearing gave a clean chit to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail, Chairman Engro Hussain Dawood and Board member Abdul Samad Dawood, and others in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference. The NAB withdrew the graft reference against the former prime minister, who has since long been calling for abolishing the anti-corruption watchdog over political victimization.