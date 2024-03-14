Nine die in recent rain-related incidents in Balochistan, says PDMA

QUETTA: As many as nine people, including children, lost their lives in recent rain-related incidents in Balochistan.

According to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), those who died belonged to Kharan, Kech, Barkhan, Chaman and Pishin on Wednesday.

The report says 259 houses were completely destroyed, while 1, 40 were partially damaged.

Similarly, it says that four roads were completely destroyed while one of the bridges was washed away by floodwaters.

The PDMA says 80 boats of fishermen were also destroyed due to rains.

The Authority says more rain and snow are expected in different districts of the province, including the provincial capital Quetta, during the next 24 hours.

Giving further details, it says thundershowers are expected in Chaman, Ziarat, Pishin, Kalat, Chagai, Sorab, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Mastung, Noshki and Loralai.

Similarly, it says rain and snow are likely in Harnai, Sheerani, Zhob, Musakhel, Kohlu, Qila Saifullah and other areas of Balochistan.

The report says that Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PDMA, and district administrations are together carrying out relief activities in the affected areas. “Food, tents, dewatering pumps, water coolers, gas cylinders and other relief goods have already been provided to people in the flood-affected areas,” reads the report.