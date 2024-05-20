PTI to strongly resist Punjab govt’s attempt to restrict media freedom

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday came down hard on the Punjab government for its attempt to deprive citizens of their constitutional right of freedom to expression and press under the guise of new defamation law in the province, vowing that the party would strongly resist any such move at every level.

PTI spokesperson strongly condemned the organized state invasion against the basic constitutional rights of the citizens and added that PTI would not accept any unconstitutional legislative or administrative measures in any part of the country and would strongly resist any such move.

He said that the political puppets devoid of public support and mandate were providing a shield to unconstitutional state elements to implement their unconstitutional agenda in lieu of their illegal presence in the assemblies.

PTI spokesperson lamented that Pakistan was being shaped into a state based on lawlessness as law of jungle was being imposed as the new constitution of Pakistan and all basic constitutional rights were being usurped one by one by those who were hell-bent to impose their will.

He stated that the media, social media and journalists in the country were facing the worst state repression and unconstitutional restrictions.

PTI spokesperson vowed that in this environment of gagging and forced silence, it was a condemnable attempt to turn the assemblies into the anti-democratic fortress, which would be resisted at all levels.

He said that the circles working for the sanctity of freedom of expression and press should come forward and organize a wider resistance against the criminal act of gagging citizens and media.

PTI spokesperson made it clear that PTI would oppose and resist any attempt of the government to muzzle public voices forcibly in all forums.