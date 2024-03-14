NATIONAL

PM summons SIFC Apex Committee today

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the apex committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been called under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday.

According to the details, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir will also attend the Apex Committee meeting.

Apart from this, former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Caretaker Cabinet have also been invited to the meeting.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing will be given to the members related to SIFC and issues related to investment in the country will be reviewed.

The meeting will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 12:00pm in Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

