Achakzai urges establishment to work within its constitutional limits

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek Tahafuz Aien-e-Pakistan, the five-party opposition alliance President Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Monday urged institutions, including the military, to respect constitutional boundaries, similar to global practices.

“When we talk about the Constitution, some institutions think we are against them,” Achakzai said during a ceremony in Islamabad.

“We only want our military to work within its constitutional limits, like armies worldwide.”

Expressing concern over the country’s deteriorating condition, he said that if those who are ruining the country are not stopped, Pakistan will not survive.

“This nation was not created to hurl abuses at our own people’s mothers and sisters,” he said. “Every blessing mentioned in Surah Rahman is present in Pakistan, yet we are starving because we do not adhere to our Constitution.”

Achakzai emphasised the need for the military to operate within its constitutional limits. “Some institutions think we are criticising them when we talk about the Constitution. We believe the country cannot function without intelligence agencies, and we want our military to be among the best in the world, but they must stay within their boundaries,” he stated.

He advocated for respectful discourse and electoral integrity.

“Nawaz Sharif used to say ‘honour the vote,’ and we echo that sentiment. All people are equal; we must eliminate the divide between rich and poor and empower the elected Parliament,” he said.

Commenting on the judiciary, Achakzai remarked on its vulnerability to pressure. “Today, our situation is dire. If a wealthy person claims someone’s wife is his, the court might rule in his favour, with people even giving false testimony for him,” he lamented.

The senior politician said that if the Constitution is trampled again, all politicians must declare that they will take to the streets. “We all should ensure the protection of Pakistan’s Constitution at all costs,” he asserted.

He noted a single vote was sold for Rs600 to Rs700 million during the Senate elections, yet only Rs5 million annually is allocated to run a press club.

Achakzai also called for genuine women’s rights according to the Qur’an. “We must give women their rights in true sense,” he concluded.