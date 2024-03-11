Release of incarcerated PTI founder imperative to unite country: Dr Alvi

Emphasises importance of accepting mandate given by nation as a first step towards prosperity

KARACHI: Outgoing president Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday stressed the need for collaborative efforts to steer the country out of crisis, saying that the release of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan was imperative to unite Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, the PTI leader pointed out his longstanding efforts towards fostering national unity, saying that he had always endeavored to unite the country, as he believed that Pakistan’s progress hinged upon unity.

Arif Alvi, however, said the release of PTI founder Imran Khan was imperative for achieving this goal. He emphasized the importance of accepting the mandate given by the nation, saying that the first step towards uniting the country is to recognise the public mandate.

Responding to allegations regarding breach of constitutional mandate, the former president said that if his opponents had any complaints regarding his tenure, then they should approach courts with their complaints.

“If they want to file a case under Article 6 [treason] then they are welcome,” Alvi said, adding that he adhered to the constitution and took decisions according to his knowledge.

Furthermore, he said he wasn’t a constitutional expert but “made decisions using the best advice I received.”

Alvi highlighted his stance against corruption, underscoring it as a fundamental principle that he has consistently upheld. “I have always stayed against corruption, and I have remained committed to this principle throughout my career,” he added.

Responding to a question, Arif Alvi mentioned receiving a cipher and emphasised the importance of adhering to oaths regarding the handling of classified information.

He pointed out that he had condemned the events occurred on May 9, stressing the importance of investigating the violence. He reiterated his unwavering support for Imran Khan, asserting that the latter remains his leader.

Arif Alvi also underscored the necessity for collective efforts to improve the economic situation, cautioning against relying solely on International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The presser comes after PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari was sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan on Sunday, officially taking over as the head of the state for a historic second time after winning presidential election a day earlier.

Zardari had sec­ured 411 electoral votes on Saturday to defeat his opponent and chief of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who could only bag a total of 181 electoral votes, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.