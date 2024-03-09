NATIONAL

‘Safer Punjab’: CTD lassoes 23 terrorists in province-wide operation

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have apprehended 23 suspected terrorists during a coordinated intelligence operation across various cities.

According to the CTD’s Additional Inspector General (AIG) on Saturday, the arrested individuals were actively plotting terror attacks within Punjab.

The raids spanned ten cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Bahawalnagar.

A CTD spokesperson elaborated that the operation successfully apprehended key facilitators for both Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda. The spokesperson confirmed the seizure of explosives, hand grenades, detonators, and a significant amount of weaponry from the suspects. Recovered items included ammunition, fuses, and cash.

The spokesperson identified some of the arrested individuals as Abdul Karim, Ghafran, Kamran, Shah Muhammad, Shakir, Imran, Shahi Muhammad, Insafullah, Samar Khan, Aslam, and Quddus.

This operation aligns with CTD’s ongoing mission, dubbed “Safer Punjab,” which aims to eradicate terrorism from the province. The spokesperson highlighted the department’s dedication to this objective, citing the arrest of 133 suspects during 962 combing operations conducted this week alone. Additionally, over 37,000 individuals were questioned during these comprehensive security sweeps.

He said that the CTD’s success in this large-scale operation demonstrates their commitment to safeguarding Punjab’s citizens and disrupting potential terrorist activities. The apprehension of these individuals and the seizure of weapons serve as a significant step towards ensuring public safety within the province.

Previous article
DPP recommends suspension, surrender of officials involved in Illegal, criminal activities
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fully prepared to defend motherland against full spectrum of threats: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir has stated that the armed forces are fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and...

Latif Khosa, Farooq Sattar come across during presidential vote

PTI leaders condemn ‘illegal’ presidential election

SIC nominates Omar Ayub for opposition leader in NA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.