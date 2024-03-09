‘Safer Punjab’: CTD lassoes 23 terrorists in province-wide operation

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have apprehended 23 suspected terrorists during a coordinated intelligence operation across various cities.

According to the CTD’s Additional Inspector General (AIG) on Saturday, the arrested individuals were actively plotting terror attacks within Punjab.

The raids spanned ten cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Bahawalnagar.

A CTD spokesperson elaborated that the operation successfully apprehended key facilitators for both Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda. The spokesperson confirmed the seizure of explosives, hand grenades, detonators, and a significant amount of weaponry from the suspects. Recovered items included ammunition, fuses, and cash.

The spokesperson identified some of the arrested individuals as Abdul Karim, Ghafran, Kamran, Shah Muhammad, Shakir, Imran, Shahi Muhammad, Insafullah, Samar Khan, Aslam, and Quddus.

This operation aligns with CTD’s ongoing mission, dubbed “Safer Punjab,” which aims to eradicate terrorism from the province. The spokesperson highlighted the department’s dedication to this objective, citing the arrest of 133 suspects during 962 combing operations conducted this week alone. Additionally, over 37,000 individuals were questioned during these comprehensive security sweeps.

He said that the CTD’s success in this large-scale operation demonstrates their commitment to safeguarding Punjab’s citizens and disrupting potential terrorist activities. The apprehension of these individuals and the seizure of weapons serve as a significant step towards ensuring public safety within the province.