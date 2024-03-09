DPP recommends suspension, surrender of officials involved in Illegal, criminal activities

ISLAMABAD: Following the recent arrest of three officials from the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), an attached department of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R), by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for their alleged involvement in the release of infested food items from the port, the department has suggested the ministry to suspend the officials.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry, the department has proposed the suspension of four high-ranking officials, including Dr. Muhammad Qasim Khan, Director Admin / Quarantine, Mr. Fakhar Aman, Deputy Director, Mr. Waleed Mukhtar, Entomologist, and Mr. Shahzad Salman, Entomologist, due to their alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

The letter, issued on February 26, 2024, references the officials’ connection to FIR No. 4/2024, registered in the FIA Corporate Crime Circle, Karachi. They are accused of issuing a “Biosecurity Clearance and Plant Protection Release Order” for a highly infested chickpeas shipment in violation of multiple rules and regulations governing plant quarantine. The details of said case have earlier been reported by Profit.

The department emphasizes that the officers’ actions compromised the integrity of biosecurity measures and posed a threat to the agricultural sector. It has recommended surrendering Dr. Muhammad Qasim Khan’s services to his parent department, Directorate General of Agriculture Research Institute, Baluchistan, for further disciplinary action along with a proposal for initiating disciplinary proceedings on account of misconduct. Additionally, Show Cause Notices are proposed for Mr. Waleed Mukhtar and Mr. Shahzad Salman, Entomologist, to assess their involvement and determine appropriate disciplinary actions as per their employment contracts.

Meanwhile, through a notification issued by DPP on Tuesday, Mr. Allah Yar, Assistant Entomologist, has been suspended by the Director-General on account of non-compliance of transfer orders and other misconduct.

In addition, an inquiry has been initiated against Mr. Muhammad Hanif, Entomologist, for issuing phytosanitary certificates to fresh mandarin consignments exportable from Pakistan to Iran on fake documents.

This development underscores the importance of upholding integrity and accountability within government agencies, particularly in sectors critical to national security and public health. The Ministry’s swift action signals a commitment to rooting out corruption and ensuring adherence to regulations safeguarding agricultural interests.

It is noteworthy that the involved officials of DPP have now been remanded in judicial custody by the court in Karachi, with the FIA set to submit challan in court by March 12, 2024.

It is being expected that in the coming days, more cases pertaining to acts of omission and commission of the same network will come to light, particularly regarding the release of a betel nut consignment imported from Indonesia. The betel nut mafia and smugglers from Balochistan are making efforts for bail of arrested officials.