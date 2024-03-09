10 terrorists eliminated in separate North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces eliminated 10 terrorists and injured three others in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), four terrorists were “sent to hell” during an intelligence-based operation on March 8.

Following this success, four more terrorists were neutralised during a subsequent sanitisation operation by security forces.

In a separate engagement, security forces intercepted the movement of five terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

After an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists identified as Hazrat Umer and Rehman Niaz were eliminated, while three others sustained injuries.

Pakistan has consistently urged the Interim Afghan Government to strengthen border management measures on their side of the border, the ISPR said.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” said the statement.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it concluded.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier on March 2, three terrorists were gunned down while four others sustained injuries during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district.