President, PM urge following Quaid’s vision as nation celebrates his 147th birthday

As the nation celebrates the 147th birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah today, the prime minister and president urged Pakistanis to follow the vision of the founder of the nation.

The day dawned with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals followed by a change of the guard’s ceremony at Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi, Radio Pakistan reported Special programmes were also arranged by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organisations and forums to celebrate the birthday of the founder of Pakistan.

In his message shared today, President Dr Arif Alvi said Quaid-i-Azam was the great benefactor of the nation whose tireless efforts led to the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent, state-run Radio Pakistan said.

The president said the current situation in the country demanded the following of the Father of the Nation’s vision and his guiding principles in letter and spirit to promote unity and democratic values.

Dr Alvi also stressed the need for unity, hope and justice for the promotion of Islamic ideals, moral values, unity and brotherhood.

Separately, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Quaid’s principles of “unity, faith and discipline” should be the guiding principles for all as a nation, according to Radio Pakistan.

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s personality is a beacon of guidance owing to his unmatched character and extraordinary leading qualities, the premier said.

He added that the resolve and undeterred will of the Quaid had infused the Muslims with firm determination and courage to face all the ordeals in the continuation of their struggle and in the way of achieving their great goal.

In a post on social media platform X, the Foreign Office said the Quaid’s “remarkable leadership and vision remain a guiding light for Pakistan” and called for upholding his ideals of “unity, faith and discipline” for a better tomorrow.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif said that the country, despite the passage of 76 years, was still struggling to create a Pakistan that was envisioned by the Quaid.

“But we are determined to fulfil Quaid’s dream of making Pakistan a developed country with hard work and honesty,” he promised in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Shehbaz also wished his brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who coincidentally shares his birthday with Quaid-i-Azam.

Ex-foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the Quaid had envisioned Pakistan as a pluralistic and democratic country where every citizen was treated with dignity.

To realise his dream we need to move away from the politics of division and hate and forge a new politics of tolerance, progress, and true democracy,“ he said.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari also highlighted that the Quaid’s vision remained unfulfilled today.