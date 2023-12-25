PPP to abolish 17 federal ministries if elected in upcoming elections: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that if his party is elected during the upcoming general elections, the PPP government will abolish 17 ministries in the centre, which are not constitutionally required after the 18th amendment.

Addressing the annual function of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Women as chief guest, Bilawal said that Pakistan has so many resources that the problems faced by the nation can be solved.

“Babus (bureaucracy) of Islamabad say that there is not enough funds in the country, but let me tell you that from where we can save money and spend it on the welfare of public,” he said.

He pointed out that by closing those 17 ministries in the centre, Rs300 billion can be saved annually and such money could be spent on the development and welfare of the people.

“If traditional politics of division and hatred are left aside and joint efforts are made, then the destiny of the country can be changed,” he added.

The former foreign minister termed the economic crisis, climate breakdown and growing population as a challenging situation for the nation, but has also reiterated his resolve, saying, “We will turn our difficulties into opportunities. Problems can be solved by working together and utilising the country’s resources.”

The PPP chairman said that the future of the country is the youth of Pakistan. “If the politics of division, hatred and abuse are buried, Pakistan’s problems can be solved,” he added.

Bilawal said that the country was currently facing many difficulties. “On one hand, there are threats caused by the economic crisis and climate change, on the other, there is the pressure of problems arising due to the growing population in the country,” he added.

The PPP chairman, while discussing the solutions to the problems facing the country, said that the incoming government will first have to take responsibility for doubling the salaries to fight inflation during its five-year term.

“Pakistan is an agricultural country, and we all know that if the farmers are prosperous, the whole of Pakistan will become prosperous,” he said, adding that PPP intends to take measures for the prosperity of farmers across Pakistan.

“The PPP government will introduce Kisan Card for farmers, Mazdoor Card for labourers and Youth Card for youth.”

He said that instead of giving the subsidy of billions of rupees to the mill owners through the said cards, the funds would directly reach the backward working classes.

He vowed that youth centres will be established in every district with a digital library, free Wi-Fi facilities, vocational training and career counselling as well as cultural and sports facilities, adding that steps will be taken at the government level for the employment of Pakistani youths abroad.

“(From the time of the foreign ministry term) I have also started working in this regard and have also spoken to Japan and Europe,” he said.

Bilawal said that if the PPP is successful in the upcoming elections due on February 8 next year, then its government will build development projects across the country keeping in view the climate change.

He urged the nation, saying: “We have to explain to the world that in the situation caused by climate change, Pakistan’s role is at the forefront of the war. Pakistan’s share in these factors is not even one per cent, which are the cause of climate change.”

The former foreign minister, while discussing the solutions to the energy crisis facing the country, stressed that Pakistan has to invest in green and solar energy.

He said that the PPP government after winning the elections will establish energy parks at the district level under public-private partnership and free electricity will be provided to poor families using up to 300 units per month.

Bilawal was received by Chairman of the Board of Governors of the educational institution Vice Air Chief Khalid Mehmood and Principal Dr Farida Sheikh on his arrival.

During the ceremony, Bilawal was presented guard of honour by the third badge of Bakhtawar Cadet College. On this occasion, former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and former Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho also accompanied Bilawal.