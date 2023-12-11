NATIONAL

Khuzdar blast claiming CTD SHO’s life condemnable: Sarfraz Bugti

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has said that Khuzdar blast claiming life of CTD SHO is strongly condemnable.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of CTD SHO Muhammad Murad, he prayed for departed soul to rest in eternal peace and courage for bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Sarfraz Bugti said, “We stand with the family of the martyred police officer in this hour of sorrow.”

He said that the best medical facilities will be provided to the pedestrians injured in the blast.

The interior minister said that terrorists wanted to sabotage peace in Balochistan by targeting security forces; however, such cowardly acts by terrorists cannot demoralize the valiant forces.

“We will end terrorism from all over the country, including Balochistan” said the minister, adding that the entire nation salutes those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

The blood of martyrs will not go in vain in the war against terrorism, the minister concluded his message.

DG Customs robbed at gunpoint in Islamabad
Staff Report
Staff Report

