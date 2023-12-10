State media to be strengthened with modern technology: Solangi

QUETTA: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi has said that the state media would be strengthened by equipping it with the latest technology and digital tools.

Speaking during his visited to Associated Press of Pakistan Quetta Bureau on Saturday, he said that the interim government has an open media policy and the state media, under the clear instructions of the caretaker set up was free to report independently.

Murtaza Solangi said that the caretaker government was well cognizant of its constitutional responsibilities to pave the way for the conduct of transparent, peaceful and free elections in the country. However, the issues falling under its constitutional purview could be taken up for the smooth running of the affairs of the country, he added.

Reiterating the government’s resolve for introducing durable reforms in state institutions, he said that efforts were afoot to revamp the public institutions.

On this occasion, Bureau Chief APP Nazar Muhammad Jamali gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the working of the premier news agency.