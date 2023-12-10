Nawaz trying to become PM for fourth time, but will fail this time too: Bilawal

LOWER DIR: As the much-awaited general elections draw closer, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday intensified his critique of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, claiming the latter was demanding a two-third majority in upcoming elections.

Addressing PPP’s workers’ convention in Timergara, the PPP chairman lashed out at PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, saying that elder Sharif was trying to become prime minister for the fourth time, but he will fail to deliver this time too.

“Nawaz has failed the first three times, what will do by electing the fourth time?”.

“Instead of making someone Prime Minister for the second, third time or fourth time, young leadership should be given chances,” Bilawal reiterated his demand.

“Politics of division and hatred is on the rise in Pakistan and one party intends to take revenge by winning the elections.”

“Raiwandwala has become the prime minister three times and now wants to be selected for the fourth time,” said Bilawal while criticising Nawaz Sharif.

Recounting Nawaz Sharif’s political journey, Bilawal reminded the audience that Sharif, initially “selected” in 1990, later clashed with those who facilitated his rise to power. He continued to elaborate on subsequent stints, emphasising a pattern of political confrontations leading to his ousting in 1999 and 2017.

Taking a dig at Nawaz Sharif’s current stance, Bilawal suggested that the former prime minister aimed to bring about a revolution from his Avenfield apartments in London. He accused Nawaz of seeking two-thirds majority from the same forces that facilitated his earlier ascension.

Drawing parallels with PTI founder Imran Khan, Bilawal criticized both leaders for coming to power through ‘selection’. He specifically called out Khan for sidestepping democratic norms, resulting in legal troubles. Bilawal advised Nawaz to learn from Imran’s experiences, respect the power of the vote, and opt for a genuine election instead of seeking ‘selection.’

He cautioned that any attempt by Nawaz to secure a fourth term through ‘selection’ would face resistance from both Bilawal and the people.

Bilawal emphasized the party’s commitment to representing the people and addressing issues such as poverty and unemployment. He stated, “Our opponent is not the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) or the Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI); it is poverty and unemployment in the country.”