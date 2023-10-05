Why does the USA blindly support Israel? 

In 1948, Israel was established in Palestine, and Arab countries refused to recognize the new Jewish state. However, the USA recognized the state and provided $150 billion in aid, primarily in defence aid. The USA still supports Israel’s military attacks on Palestine. In 2017, the Trump Administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved its embassy to Jerusalem. This action sparked a new Middle East conflict, and the US has vetoed at least 53 UN Security Council resolutions against Israel since 1972. Today, relations between countries are bilateral and economic, and defence relations depend on mutual benefit and loss.

The USA was the first country to recognize Israel, but its policy towards Israel was not always clear. For example, in the first Arab-Israel war, the US did not directly participate in ceasefire negotiations, hoping that instability in the Middle East would not upset the balance of power between itself and the USSR. In 1956, Israel attacked Egypt, France, and Great Britain, but the USA did not support Israel due to the Suez Canal nationalization. The US threatened the aggressor countries with economic sanctions if they didn’t withdraw their troops, leading to the withdrawal of British and French forces. Israel eventually relinquished control of the Suez Canal to Egypt.

- Advertisement -

The USA has opposed Israel’s secret nuclear programme, but allowed it to set up a nuclear facility with France’s help. However, the Israeli government resisted this for years and prevented US nuclear inspectors from fully inspecting the site. Since the establishment of Israel, the USA and other countries have provided loans and financial aid to Israel, but most of the aid was given to restore the destruction of war. Over time, US-Israel relations have strengthened, and the scope of aid expanded to include economic and military aid. In 1973, the US Congress approved $2.2 billion in emergency financial aid to Israel, while the Arab countries also stopped oil supply to countries supported by Israel, including the USA, Great Britain, Canada, Holland, and Japan.

The relationship between the US and Israel has been central to US-American policy for nearly five decades.

The USA and Israel are both close to each other. The USA provides diplomatic and financial aid to Israel, on the other hand, Israel is protecting the US interest in the Middle East. The common interest of Israel and the USA lies in the domains of economics, defence, research, and the business field, due to which a friendly relationship between the two also exists.

After World War 2, the Middle East gained special status for world powers like the US and USSR due to its oil reserves and strategic waterways like the Suez Canal. America needed a powerful ally to fill the void, and US-Israel relations entered a new era in 1967 when Israel defeated Egypt, Syria, and Jordan. This victory made Israel a strong military power in the Middle East. As the Cold War between the USA and the USSR continued, US policymakers saw Israel as a strategic partner to counter Soviet influence in the Middle East. The USA used diplomatic and military aid to entrench Israel in the anti-Soviet bloc and worked to prevent aggression and military actions against Israel by Arab countries. The USA aimed to oppose the Soviet bloc and establish an American bloc in the form of a strong government of Israel, accelerating US-Israel relations.

US support for Israel is not solely based on strategic issues or foreign policy interests. It is a result of the long-standing friendship between the USA and Israel, as seen in the presidential election campaign. After World War 2, public opinion softened towards Jews, with over six million living in the USA. Despite being less than two percent of the population, most Jews are financially stable and influential in business, education, research, and politics. The Jewish community has provided numerous scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and celebrities, such as Albert Einstein, Nils Bohr, and Calvin Klein, which significantly shapes public opinion in favour of Jews and Israel.

Israel is a powerful state with advanced technology, extensive production, education, research, and strong defence. It introduces numerous businesses and technology, such as Waze, which was later acquired by Google. This helps the USA maintain financial benefits and also control over advanced technology. Israel also assists the USA in countering security threats, shares intelligence on terrorism, nuclear proliferation, and Middle East politics, and develops the latest military technology, such as the Arrow-3 missile defence system and the David sling missile system.

The US-Israel relationship is influenced by the strong Jewish lobby and influential organizations like the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee. These groups influence US Jews and Christian churches through grassroots organizations and fundraising, making them politically engaged and well-represented in major political parties, including Democrats and Republicans. Both groups are Pro-Israeli.

- Advertisement -

The USA and Israel are both close to each other. The USA provides diplomatic and financial aid to Israel, on the other hand, Israel is protecting the US interest in the Middle East. The common interest of Israel and the USA lies in the domains of economics, defence, research, and the business field, due to which a friendly relationship between the two also exists.