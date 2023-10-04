NATIONAL

Pakistan is key partner of US for resettlement of Afghans: State Dept

By Staff Report

WASHINGTON: State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel while reacting to Pakistan’s decision to evict the illegal Afghan refugees from the country said that Pakistan has been an important stopover for the Afghan refugees who are fleeing Afghanistan.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington on Tuesday, Vedant Patel said: “Pakistan has been an important partner when it has come to the resettlement of Afghans who are fleeing and looking to resettle. They’ve been an important stopover in that process and we’ll just leave it at that.”

Replying to a question regarding Canada, India tension, Vedant Patel said: “US is deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau, and we remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. And it’s critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

