Shehbaz spotlights Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to ameliorate public’s sufferings

ISLAMABAD: Sharing priorities for the upcoming general elections, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday emphasized Mian Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to ameliorate people’s suffering, eliminating terrorism and put the country on the path to progress and development by rejuvenating the economy.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Shehbaz outlined the core priorities, which encompass aiding the underprivileged, rejuvenating the nation’s economy, and eliminating terrorism. As the PML-N president, he reaffirmed his party’s steadfast dedication to tackling the issues affecting ordinary citizens.

Shehbaz emphasized that with Nawaz Sharif at the helm, Pakistan would be committed to addressing crises, stabilizing the economy, providing relief to citizens, promoting national unity, and eradicating terrorism. He also underscored their party’s strong focus on empowering and educating the youth, ensuring a bright future for them.

Their election strategy and vision for the country prominently prioritize addressing the challenges and suffering endured by the public. Shehbaz Sharif also oversaw the arrangements for Mian Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in Pakistan on October 21 and instructed party leaders to enhance coordination with various organizations to ensure a well-coordinated and seamless reception for their party leader.