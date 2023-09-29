Meta shares approach to protect election integrity, support community safety in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In an attempt to uphold the integrity of Pakistan’s forthcoming General Election and ensure safety of its online communities, the global tech giant Meta has revealed a multifaceted approach aimed at curbing misinformation, promoting digital literacy, and enhancing transparency.

This comprehensive strategy encompasses the formation of an Election Operations team, the reinforcement of policies against harmful content, misinformation combat, transparency in political advertising, and the advancement of digital literacy and civic education programs.

Talking to a group of journalists on Wednesday Alice Budisatrijo, Head of Misinformation Policy for Meta, Asia Pacific, emphasized Meta’s commitment to safeguarding election processes: “We have developed a comprehensive approach to how elections play out on our platforms. We continue to invest significantly in efforts and resources to connect people to reliable information about voting while combating misinformation, hate speech, and voter interference. We are drawing on our global experiences and inputs from experts, as well as coordinating with local election bodies, to help preserve the integrity of elections around the world, including here in Pakistan.”

For Pakistan’s upcoming general election, Meta has established a dedicated election operations team comprised of subject matter experts well-versed in the local country context. This team will closely monitor and respond to emerging risks in real time, including Pakistani nationals who are fluent in the local language.

Meta’s multifaceted approach includes various initiatives:

Voter Education: In collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PakVoter, and Shehri Pakistan, Meta supports a digital civic education campaign. This campaign aims to inform citizens about their voting rights and addresses key election-related digital literacy topics, such as combatting misinformation, fostering respectful online communication, and ensuring online safety. Third-Party Fact-Checking Partnerships: Meta has partnered with organizations like AFP and Soch Fact Check in Pakistan. These organizations review and rate viral misinformation in both English and Urdu, ensuring a more accurate information landscape. Digital Literacy Program: Meta launched its flagship digital literacy program, ‘We Think Digital,’ in Pakistan in 2020. The program is available in both English and Urdu and aims to empower Pakistanis with digital literacy skills and promote responsible digital citizenship.

Additionally, Meta is committed to enhancing community safety in Pakistan. Dr. Priyanka Bhalla, Safety Policy Manager for Meta, Asia Pacific, reaffirmed this commitment: “We’re committed to providing a platform that helps people safely connect and engage with their communities. We will continue working with our partners to support voter education campaigns, digital literacy programs, and the dissemination of safety tools and resources in the lead-up to, during, and after the elections.”

Meta’s proactive approach underscores the company’s dedication to fostering a secure online environment, combatting misinformation, and preserving the democratic process in Pakistan’s upcoming General Election.