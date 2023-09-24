Not just a wake-up call

The recent data breach affecting 2.2 million Pakistani citizens has sent shockwaves across the nation. Personal information, including credit card details and contact numbers, has been compromised and is now being offered for sale on the dark web. This data breach incident serves as an important reminder of the vulnerabilities in our digital infrastructure and the urgent need for robust data protection measures. All stakeholders, including but not limited to, the government, private corporations, and the public at large must recognize the gravity of the situation and act swiftly to mitigate the risks and prevent future breaches.

The Legal Landscape for Data Breach

- Advertisement -

PECA 2016 (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act)

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) of 2016 serves as the primary legal framework for dealing with cybercrimes in Pakistan. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) can act against various forms of electronic crimes, including unauthorized access to data and systems under this law. However, the act has been criticized for its broad and subjective interpretations, which grant the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) powers to selectively censor and restrict content. While PECA provides a starting point for legal action against cybercriminals, it falls short in addressing the complexities of data breaches on the scale we have recently witnessed.

Companies must go beyond mere compliance with existing laws; they should actively invest in state-of-the-art security measures to protect customer data. After all, a company’s reputation is only as strong as its weakest security link. The upcoming Personal Data Protection Law and the National AI Policy offer a framework for a more secure digital future, but these initiatives need to be fast-tracked and rigorously implemented

Constitutional Right to Privacy

The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the right to privacy under Article 14, which states that the “dignity of man and, subject to law, the privacy of home, shall be inviolable.” The recent data breach is not just a violation of various laws but also an infringement of the constitutional right to privacy. This right must be upheld and protected, especially in the digital age where personal data can be easily compromised.

Corporate Liability: What Companies Must Know and Do

Under existing laws, particularly PECA 2016, companies are obliged to protect customer data. There are severe legal consequences for not abiding by this law. For instance, unauthorized access to data systems is criminalized under PECA, and corporations could face penalties for not adequately protecting customer data.

- Advertisement -

The upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, aims to further tighten the noose. This legislation, which is still in the draft/bill stage, proposes the establishment of a National Commission for Personal Data Protection of Pakistan. Companies will be required to adhere to stringent data protection measures, and failure to do so could result in hefty fines. For example, the draft Bill provides for fines of up to Rs 5 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both, for not ceasing the processing of personal data after the withdrawal of consent by the data subject. In more severe cases, such as unlawful processing of sensitive data, the fine may be raised to Rs 25 million.

Moreover, the draft Bill has provisions for corporate liability on a legal person, with a fine not exceeding one percent of its annual gross revenue in Pakistan or Rs 30 million, whichever is greater. It’s not just about the money; the reputational damage can be far more detrimental to a company’s standing.

The draft Bill also allows for international cooperation, meaning companies could also be held accountable under international data protection laws if they process data of foreign nationals.

What to Do If You’re a Victim: The Existing Legal Mechanism

If you’ve found your personal data compromised, you’re not powerless. The FIA is your first line of defense. Operating under the PECA 2016, the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing is equipped to handle these very situations. You can either go online to the FIA’s website and fill out a complaint form or send a detailed written application via email. Once your complaint is lodged, the FIA swings into action. It has the authority and the tools to track down the culprits behind these cybercrimes. And if you’re worried that the hackers are based outside of Pakistan, rest assured that the FIA can extend its reach beyond our borders. Through international cooperation mechanisms like Interpol and bilateral agreements, the FIA can bring international culprits to justice. So, while we wait for stronger laws, know that existing mechanisms can still offer you some level of protection and redress.

Recommendations for the Public

In the wake of this breach, individuals must take proactive steps to protect their data. Simple measures like regularly updating passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and being cautious while sharing personal information online can go a long way. For those affected by the breach, legal avenues are available under PECA 2016 to file complaints and seek compensation under the current mechanism.

Recommendations for the Government

The government must act quickly to address the current crisis. Immediate steps include launching a thorough investigation into the breach and holding the responsible parties accountable. In the long term, the government should expedite the enactment of the upcoming Personal Data Protection Law and update the National AI Policy to include stringent data protection measures. Public awareness campaigns should also be initiated to educate people about the importance of data protection and the steps they can take to safeguard their information.

A Wake-Up Call for All Stakeholders

The recent data breach affecting 2.2 million Pakistanis is more than just a wake-up call; it’s an urgent alarm that demands immediate and collective action. While individuals must take proactive steps to safeguard their data, the onus is not solely on them. The government has a constitutional and ethical obligation to enact and enforce robust data protection laws. But let’s not forget the companies that hold our data. They too have a significant role to play.

Companies must go beyond mere compliance with existing laws; they should actively invest in state-of-the-art security measures to protect customer data. After all, a company’s reputation is only as strong as its weakest security link. The upcoming Personal Data Protection Law and the National AI Policy offer a framework for a more secure digital future, but these initiatives need to be fast-tracked and rigorously implemented.

In this digital world, all stakeholders must remember that data protection is not just a legal requirement but a constitutional and ethical consideration that involves us all— individuals, government, and corporations alike.