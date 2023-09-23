Govt focuses on attracting foreign investments in all sectors of economy: PM

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has urged the US corporate sector to look at ways and means to further enhance its very long and productive relationship with Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation of the US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), on the sidelines of annual session of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister said attracting foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the government’s top priority. He said the government is focused on creating a business friendly environment and would welcome all suggestions.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government believes in no-holds-barred foreign investment regime, and has constituted the Special Investment Facilitation Council to facilitate foreign investors, bolster their confidence and expedite project implementation in priority areas of agriculture, IT, energy and minerals and mining.

He particularly identified agriculture, technology sector including fintech, pharmaceuticals and health, and digital banking sectors where the US companies could enhance their investments in Pakistan. On this occasion, President US-Pakistan Business Council Ms. Esperanza Jelalian, congratulated the Caretaker Prime Minister on assuming office and assured that Council will continue to engage with the government of Pakistan to seek mutually beneficial ways of enhancing cooperation.

PM invites APPNA to invest in health sector

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has invited Association of Physicians of Pakistani-descent of North America to invest in diverse sectors in Pakistan including health tourism, medical, para-medical education, training and skill development.

He was talking to a delegation of Association of Physicians of Pakistani-descent of North America (APPNA), led by its President Dr. Arshad Rehan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

Appreciating the APPNA’s social welfare, educational and medical relief missions and programmes in Pakistan, he commended the positive role of association in spearheading the message of unity and solidarity among Pakistani-American community.

Terming over one million strong Pakistani-Americans as an asset for Pakistan, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that Pakistani American diaspora will continue to contribute in country’s socio-economic progress through their remittances, investments and philanthropic work.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar said diaspora is Pakistan’s face in the US and a valuable bridge for further strengthening Pakistan-US ties. He assured APPNA delegation of government’s firm resolve to facilitate Pakistani diaspora all around the World. In their remarks, the delegation expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the call-on and briefed him about APPNA’s continued work in social welfare, educational and medical domains in Pakistan.