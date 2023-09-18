PM Kakar to highlight sustainable goals at UNGA

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq will join nearly 150 world leaders in next week’s UN General Assembly to deliberate about key international peace and security issues as well as Global South’s concerns over growing poverty, inflation, and debt burden.

With the high-level segment of the 193-member Assembly’s 78th session beginning Sept 19, hundreds of New York Police Department (NYPD) personnel on Sunday began erecting roadblocks and check points around UN Headquarters in Manhattan to turn the area into a high security zone to protect the visiting world leaders.

Prime Minister Kakar is scheduled to arrive in New York tomorrow at the head of the Pakistan delegation to UNGA. He will address the Assembly on Sept 22, the first Pakistani caretaker premier to do so. Caretaker Foreign Jalil Abbas Jilani will also be here.

In his address, the prime minister will outline Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and general issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He will also elaborate on the significant measures taken by his caretaker administration to consolidate the country’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and external investment.

In addition, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries as well as with the heads of international organizations, philanthropic organizations, and corporate leaders. he also has a number of media engagements.

US President Joe Biden, as leader of the host country, will be the second speaker on Tuesday, the opening day of the annual gathering of world leaders who take the pulse of the planet and tackle global challenges.

The list of speakers indicates the presence of 145 Heads of State and Government, 6 Vice Presidents, 4 Deputy Prime Ministers, and 38 Ministers or Chiefs of

Delegations — a total of 196.

This year’s theme is “restoring trust and reigniting global solidarity”, but the credibility of the UN is currently being undermined by geopolitical conflicts, divisions, and paralysis at the Security Council, as economic, humanitarian, and climate-related crises continue.