Cyber safety

Digital gadgets and social media have become crucial in today’s world as they help us connect with others and stay informed about global affairs. Despite the numerous benefits of digitalisation and technology, it has several drawbacks and poses new threats and challenges for people.
Cyberbullying and cyber harassment have become increasingly common nowadays as people easily acquire social media users’ data and details through their accounts and online activity, which they then use to exploit, harass, and extort money from vulnerable users. Every now and then, we come across cases of online grooming wherein teenage girls and boys are groomed and then asked to fulfil unusual demands. Similarly, nearly 40% of Pakistani women experience some form of cyber harassment but only 28% of them report them. Most women who are vocal on social media experience some form of abuse or harassment.
Besides strengthening online regulations, law enforcement agencies must assist women in their complaints and trace the culprits to punish them. Everyone should be able to use cyberspace safely without feeling any form of threat to their safety and well-being.
KHADIJA ASGHAR
TURBAT

