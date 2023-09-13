Sports

Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in Asia Cup squad

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023. Zaman joined the team on Wednesday morning and he would train with the squad.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said here on Wednesday that Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan vs India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.

Meanwhile Team doctor Sohail Saleem said: “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”

