Karachi Police chief suspects RAW’s hand in killing of cleric

KARACHI: Karachi police chief Additional Inspector General Khadim Hussain Rind on Wednesday suspected the involvement of India’s spy agency RAW in the killing of caretaker of a mosque in the city’s Gulistan-e-Johar area late Tuesday.

Ziaur Rehman, 45, the Mohtamim of Jamia Masjid Abu Bakar, was gunned down in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday night.

The cleric Ziaur Rehman was walking inside a park near his residence close to the FBR Office in Johar’s Block-14 when two men riding a motorcycle shot and injured him before fleeing. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said deceased Sheikh Ziaur Rahman was the Mohatmim (administrator) of Jamia Abu Bakr Madrassah (seminary) – which is located in Gulshan’s Block 5.

In a statement on Wednesday, Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind said the incident was an act of terrorism and it aimed to disrupt the law and order in the city ahead of Rabiul Awwal.

He directed the DIG East to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. He also ordered the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Rind further said that the CTD had collected important pieces of evidence from the scene, and the initial investigation showed that the secret agency of a neibhouring country, RAW, could be involved in the incident.

He said that investigators had collected seven empties of a 9mm pistol and three empties of a 30-bore pistol.

Minister for speeding up operations against criminals

Meanwhile, Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig (r) Haris Nawaz while presiding over a high-level meeting on law and order directed law enforcement agencies to speed up intelligence-based operations against street criminals, drug dealers, land grabbers and comb out illegal immigrants from the city, through mutual coordinated action.

The Home Minister ordered to evolve a joint strategy for commencing a grand operation against the dacoits and their facilitators in the Katcha (riverine) areas of the province, according to a news release on Wednesday. He vowed to take the operation against the lawbreakers to its logical conclusion.

Sindh Home Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Memon, IGP Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IGP Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind, Deputy Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and senior officers of other law enforcement and intelligence agencies attended the meeting.