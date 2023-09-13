Durrani says will unveil CBMs on Friday as PTI wants ‘reconciliation’ in country’s interest

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister for Information Senator Muhammad Ali Durrani said that the PTI leaders wanted reconciliation and rapprochement in the larger interest of the country.

“All those who were still standing behind the PTI despite all odds, do not want war and hostilities against the institutions. They want reconciliation in the larger interest of the country,” the former minister said.

He said those who had quit the PTI were the warmongers and had added fuel to the fire for the petty personal gains.

Mr Durrani said that there were some elements who wanted to create controversy and pit them against the institutions. “The confrontation would be detrimental to democracy and politics,” he warned.

Durrani, who is an ardent supporter of reconciliation and has already held meeting with President Arif Alvi on the pattern that in past he had met (former Prime Minister) Shehbaz Sharif, said he would formally announce first step for confidence building measures (CBMs) on Friday (September 15).

“It (announcement) will express my sentiments and desire to promote peace and reconciliation,” he said.

Durrani said that the meeting between the army chief and president has left positive impact but there is a need for making more effort to further improve the situation.

He expressed hope that there would be consensus on all national issues very soon.

Responding to a question about recent statements by the leadership of PPP, Durrani said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should not have repudiated his father’s statement.

He said that Bilwal should not have spoken in a manner that gives the impression of being disrespectful or unethical according to our norms, culture and tradition.

Durrani quoted the example of Sehbaz Sharif who always followed his elder brother’s decisions said Bilwal should apologize to his father.

To a question, Durrani said that people tell him that his peacemaking and pacifying approach have made him Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan of current age.