Uzbek-Afghan-Pak Railway Project: A potential ‘game-changer’ for Pakistan

PESHAWAR: The Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project is poised to become a “game-changer” for Pakistan and emerge a key connectivity hub for Central Asian countries, according to Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Chairman Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Pakistan Railways and Dry Ports.

This ambitious railway endeavor, spanning a total of 760 kilometers, is set to traverse through Termiz in Uzbekistan, Logar, and Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan, ultimately connecting with the Kohat railway track in Pakistan. Sarhadi described it as a “promising development” that would not only grant Pakistan access to Central Asian and Russian markets but also reduce transportation costs from Uzbekistan to Pakistan by 40%, slashing delivery times by five days.

He said this network is expected to enhance Pakistan’s capacity for importing affordable energy and commodities from Central Asia and Russia while facilitating the export of Pakistani goods and services. Moreover, it aligns with Pakistan’s long-standing goal of strengthening trade, political, and cultural ties with Central Asian countries.

Sarhadi, who also serves as Director of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, underscored the significance for landlocked Central Asian nations, providing them with direct access to Pakistan’s seaports in Karachi, Gwadar, and Port Qasim, thus facilitating connections to the Middle East and Africa.

Afghanistan, heavily reliant on Pakistan for trade, also stands to benefit as goods transported via rail to Mazar-i-Sharif can be efficiently distributed throughout Afghanistan by road. Moreover, the construction and operation of the railway track are expected to generate employment opportunities, providing a positive impact on the local workforce.

Projected for completion in 2027, the project is expected to catalyse trade and boost regional tourism by reducing travel costs. However, Sarhadi highlighted that the realisation of these benefits hinges on achieving lasting peace in the region and improving relations among neighbouring countries. He noted that the involvement of neighboring countries would be crucial to overcoming obstacles in project implementation.

The three countries involved have finalised the shortest possible route for the railway track and signed a joint protocol. This initiative is celebrated as a monumental event in Uzbekistan, with the goal of enhancing regional trade and connectivity by providing landlocked Central Asia and Afghanistan with direct access to Pakistan’s seaports. By 2030, it is estimated that the railway could transport up to 15mn tonnes of goods annually.

This railway link will address the challenge faced by businesses — transportation costs. Compared to the lengthy and hazardous existing roads, this railway offers a safer and more efficient trade route, effectively reducing transportation costs.

While this project promises numerous advantages, it must overcome certain challenges, including the railway corridor’s passage through the Salang Pass in Afghanistan, known for heavy winter snowfall, and the differing gauges of the railway lines between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for the successful implementation of this transformative project.